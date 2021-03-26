Mitú expands Latido Music editorial content across platforms

Digital publisher Mitú, which targets Latino millennials in the U.S., has expanded content production of its music video TV channel Latido Music to include interviews, music and entertainment news as well as documentaries and profiles on the Mitú website.

The new content will be produced by an international team between Miami and Colombia and led by Luciana Villalba, executive director of Latido Music at Mitú.

The goal of the new content is to promote Latido Music’s 24-hour linear TV rotation of music videos and offer exclusive content for Latin music fans, including Gen Z, Villalba said.

“We want to have not only editorial content, but create experiences,” Villalba explained.

As a result, Latido Music has launched new programming including an artist interview series about new music titled Brand Nu, exclusive virtual concerts for fans called Super Secret Shows and an artist docu-series about their personal lives and hobbies titled What Are You A Fan Of?

The first interviews feature artists Dylan Fuentes, Las Villa and Piso 21.

Additionally, Mitú will create exclusive content and activations for Instagram, Facebook and TikTok corresponding to editorial content including podcasts, music histories and award groupings.

“This is the moment for Latin music,” Villalba said. “And it’s not just people in Latin America and Hispanics in the U.S. that care about Latin music. It’s people globally.”

While Latido Music by Mitú currently does not have brand partnerships, the platform is looking to enter into partnerships with brands and advertisers for Q3 and Q4. For now, Mitú is focused on building the editorial content and audience, Villalba said.

“Any brand partnerships in Q3/Q4 would be tied to music tentpole events such as the Latin Grammy Awards, Latin Billboards and other events, where Latido Music by Mitú will have sponsorship opportunities available to be distributed across Latido Music by Mitú and the greater Mitú ecosystem,” Villalba said. “On the other hand, our CTV channel Latido Music is available for brand partnerships immediately.”

Mitú currently runs English-language content for Latinos.

Latido Music by Mitú is online and on Latido Music’s free streaming TV channel on SlingTV, Xumo, Vizio Watchfree, Plex, Samsung TV+, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Android TV and Apple TV and will be available on the iOS and Google Play app stores.

It will also be available for download on the Latido Music app for iOS and the Google Play Store.