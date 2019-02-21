Mirum teams with Data.World to unlock potential of data

Mirum, part of WPP, has partnered with data and analysis platform Data.World to help the agency deliver stronger, data-driven work for clients.

Data.World is the co-creator of the Manifesto for Data Practices, which has been signed by more than 1,600 data professionals and is used as a tool in workshops. Mirum is integrating the platform’s values and principles around effective, ethical and modern use of data into its internal practices, client work and innovation sprints.

"Digital agencies are only now waking up to the true potential of data," said Mirum US CEO Amanda Seaford. "The best companies combine their knowledge of a client’s business, a sophisticated application of domain expertise and analysis, and the ability to react quickly to the data that is collected during campaigns. Mirum has always believed in data, and data.world has helped us extend its power to every aspect of client work."

Brett Hurt, co-founder and CEO of Data.World, told Campaign that this partnership is unique because it harnesses the "power of combining a platform that is specifically designed for better data teamwork with new data practices that are formulated to achieve the same."

He added: "You hear a lot about data silos, but needless barriers between people are often just as harmful to businesses. What Mirum is doing here, with Data.World’s enthusiastic support, is making sure every project has the right data, people, and technology to deliver client results. That’s a degree of data democratization and inclusion that you rarely see at agencies."

Seaford and Hurt are co-presenting a panel called "How To Activate Your Hidden Data Workforce" at SXSW Interactive on March 8.