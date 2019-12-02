Minotaur pool party? Check out the new Caesars Palace ads

Caesars Palace’s newest ads once again invite guests to feel like a Caesar themselves at the Las Vegas hotel and casino – and yes, it includes a minotaur pool party.

The second rendition of the #LikeACaesar campaign, developed in partnership with creative consultancy Courageous and advertising agency Do Not Disturb, launches this month, with most of its media distribution focused on social channels.

In each of the charmingly intriguing spots, viewers watch the brand’s Caesar character as he lives his best life in the hotel and casino, from inviting a minotaur to a pool party to valeting his horse.

"The Like A Caesar campaign highlights the escapism, joy and amenities that come with staying at Caesars Palace," said Jared Rapier, regional VP of hospitality marketing. "And it does so in a uniquely fun way. Whether you prefer to party — or relax — like a Caesar, your Palace awaits."

The Caesars RFP was the first pitch and win for Courageous back in February. Ryan Berman founded Courageous in January alongside his partners Billy Collins, former CMO at Soapbox Soaps, and Sean McGrath, who has worked at the likes of FCB Global and Element 79. Berman launched the creative shop around the same time as he published his book, "Return on Courage," which challenges clients to step up and be braver.

"Courageous ideas are the only ones that matter," said Beman. "Everything else is turning into noise. Clients have to choose stories that work harder for them. These stories need to work on the outside to consumers, but resonate internally with employees. If you’re not inspiring your staff as much as you’re inspiring customers, you’ve missed the mark on the potential of your marketing."

Berman added that Courageous is focused on being "Mission Of Record" vs "Agency of Record," which is why it often works with different partners - like Do Not Disturb - to achieve client goals.

Of the new work, Do Not Disturb's Andreani said, "Where most of the hospitality world focus on just showing amenities, we wanted to make sure that we told a compelling story with fun videos happening throughout the resort." Berman and Andreani worked together in San Diego prior to going on and starting their own creative consultancies. Do Not Disturb was founded back in early 2017 by Daniel Andreani and experiential expert Sophie Masson out of a desire to simplify the strategic and creative process for clients that don’t want the heavy structure of a traditional agency.