Minnesota Lottery campaign celebrates Day of the Dead

With the Day of the Dead around the corner (Oct. 31 to Nov. 2), the Minnesota Lottery has launched an initiative in partnership with Mexican-American artist Luis Fitch to raise awareness of the lotto among Hispanic consumers.

The bright colors in the campaign art and animated out-of-home billboards and digital ads help highlight the energy and culture associated with "living on." Periscope worked with the Minnesota Lottery on the effort.

"What was really exciting about this initiative is that our strategy to ‘demonstrate how the celebration lives on’ really challenged us to consider how every piece of our work could feel alive. The outcome is one of the most colorful, celebratory and energized campaigns I've ever helped produce," said Scott Dahl, Periscope group creative director.

The monarch butterfly used in the creative has a unique connection to both the Day of the Dead and the Minnesota Lottery: Monarchs make an appearance in Mexico during the annual celebration and Minnesota Lottery proceeds go toward helping prairie restoration that is native to the butterfly.

In addition to the OOH boards and digital ads, Luis Fitch, who is known for creating culturally relevant imagery inspired by his Mexican upbringing, painted a community mural on Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Print ads are also running in Hispanic publications.