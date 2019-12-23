Miller wants you to have a moist (or "Dry-ish") January

Millions of us are taking a vow of dryness in January 2020.

However, nearly half of the Millennials giving up booze for the months are not 100 percent confident they’ll be able to do it. In fact, according to a survey from Miller, around seven in 10 believe there’s at least one thing that will make it difficult for them to abstain from drinking, including celebrating a special event, being in an environment where everyone is drinking, or experiencing a stressful situation.

But Miller has a halfway-house resolution: Go moist (or "Dry-ish") this Jan.

"Dry-ish January is a month long phenomenon that allows you to put your own spin on the Dry January movement, but in a way that’s not as extreme," said Anup Shah, vice president, Miller Family of Brands. "The new campaign aims to inspire consumers to enjoy life’s happy medium moments. Because why go completely dry when you could go Dry-ish?"

The company is bringing back Miller64 -- a lighter beer-ish kind of beer with only 64 calories and 2.8 percent ABV -- in a new campaign featuring Succession’s Nicholas Braun.

The ad was created in partnership with DDB Chicago.

In addition to new creative spots, which will run as 30 and 15-seconds starting at the end December and throughout January on social media, Miller64 is offering a rebate program to help consumers go Dry-ish. Just text MILLER64 to 73255 and you could receive cash back on your purchase of a 24-pack Miller64 to kick start your new year.

The brand will also be partnering with influencers to join the movement with a Dry-ish January starter kit, including a 31-day motivational calendar with inspirational-ish quotes like: "Don’t go big. Don’t go home either."

"Miller64 is a beer that’s been around since 2008, but with this new campaign, we’re bringing it into a relevant conversation for younger Millennial drinkers," said Shah. "We know these drinkers are seeking lighter beverage options, but still want to enjoy beer. As an extra light beer, Miller64 lets them do just that."