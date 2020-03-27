Miller Lite pulls 'tone deaf' ad encouraging friends to meet up as U.S. self-isolates

A Miller Lite TV spot encouraging groups of friends to gather has been pulled from rotation amid mass COVID-19 self-isolation.

The Molson Coors brand confirmed that "Hahaha," an ad created with DDB as part of its "Original Social Media" campaign, will be replaced with the "Virtual Tip Jar" -- a drive that asks people to donate to bartenders who are unable to work at this time.

"Hahaha," which was produced well before the coronavirus took hold of America and launched in January, has been labeled "jarring" and "tone deaf" by viewers.

On Twitter user said: "Seeing @MillerLite continue to run their ad about the ‘original social media’ (AKA people gathering) while people are being instructed to shelter-in-place is the epitome of tone deaf advertising."

Another added: "Saw a Miller Lite ad several times that talks about the original social network and has people meeting up for beers. Yeah, very jarring."

Join us in supporting those that support us. Click to donate to the @USBGNCF Bartender Emergency Assistance Program #VirtualTipJar



Donate here: https://t.co/xmAQcxUtes pic.twitter.com/B6HLsHIjcF — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) March 20, 2020

Miller Lite is putting its energy behind aiding bartenders across the country with drives including a virtual tip jar which it has contributed $1 million.

The new ad reads: "Taps are off. But tips are needed. Click to donate to the millions out of work. We’ll start with $1,000,000."