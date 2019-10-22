Miller Lite goes dark on social media in first major campaign under new CMO

Miller Lite is positioning itself as "the original social media" in the brand’s first campaign under new CMO Michelle St. Jacques.

The 90-second hero spot, created in partnership with ad agency DDB, pushes an anti-phone agenda, with the tagline: "A few friends are better than a few thousand followers."

Anup Shah, VP Miller Family of Brands, told Campaign US: "We know that today’s generation of new drinkers will spend more than five years of their lifetime on social media, and yet are only meeting up with their close friends less than a few times a month. With so many young drinkers focused on their phones, we wanted to champion a different kind of social: genuine, face-to-face connections, best enjoyed at a bar over Miller Lite.

"In this new ad, we’re reminding people that getting beers with friends, or Miller Time, was really the original social media. To bring social media to life like never before, we wanted to imagine what a world would look like if our 'followers' literally followed us.

"Creatively, ‘followers’ is a completely new direction for us, with a new visual style and storytelling approach. It’s also an exciting new way to talk about when and how people enjoy Miller Lite."

A few friends are better than a few thousand followers. We’re going dark on social media. See you IRL. #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/8gxFGYwlJM — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) October 22, 2019

Offline, Miller Lite will be practicing what it preaches by rewarding consumers who "unfollow us to the bar" with free beer. Consumers who unfollow the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages can receive free Miller Time.

The brand has gone dark on social media. The account will be dead from posting for two week while debuting a limited-edition "dark" version of its classic white can to mark the occasion.

"As a brand, Miller Lite has always been about bringing people together, so we felt it was time to make a strong statement about the lack of real connections people have today," said Myra Nussbaum, SVP, group creative director at DDB Chicago. "That’s why we’re inviting people to come back to The Original Social Media with the Original Light Beer."