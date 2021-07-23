Millennials are optimistic about brand values and activism. Gen Z is not.

General consensus in the industry is that younger generations, especially Gen Z, expect brands to engage in social activism.

But a study by MullenLowe shows millennials are more likely to feel optimistic about brand values.

According to the study, which surveyed 1,000 Americans, Millennials on average (50%) agreed with the statement: “When I make a purchase decision, a brand’s values are more important than their prices,” at a higher rate than Gen Z (43%).

Millennials are more likely to feel the most effective way to boycott a brand is to directly hurt their bottom line, either by getting friends and family to stop purchasing from the brand (48%) or start purchasing from a competitor themselves (46%).

But Millennials are more optimistic about the role brands can play in society overall. According to the study, 56% of Millennials trust brands to put the interests of the public ahead of their own, and 28% “strongly agree” brands can affect long-lasting change. Gen Z doesn’t have as much faith in brands, with only 17% “strongly agreeing” brands can impact change.

In fact, Gen Z was more likely to express ambivalence about brands’ stances on social issues, with 28% reporting they “don’t care,” compared to 18% of millennials.

Meanwhile, Gen Z is more likely to engage in civic activity (77%) compared to millennials (50%)