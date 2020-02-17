Milk-Bone's new spots show why dogs are superior pets

Let’s talk pets. The bottom line is: You can’t play fetch with a tortoise or go for jog with a goldfish. These are a just a couple of the reasons why dogs are more fun than other animals in Milk-Bone’s new campaign.

The cute and clever spots, created by Publicis Groupe’s PSOne – a dedicated "Power of One Solutions" agency for The J.M. Smucker Company, highlight how much better life is for dog-owners, particularly when compared to other pets.

In one of the spots, a woman (unsuccessfully) tries to play fetch with her tortoise, while in another video, a man jogs with his goldfish around his neck, and it’s not a pretty sight.

"Dog treats are meant to bring joy, but the communication across the category has become very functional and joyless," said Jason Gorman, executive creative director at PSOne. "Milk-Bone is a pioneer and a leader within the category, and together we wanted to insert the fun back into treating by reminding people how great it is to have a dog in your life."

The other lighthearted, cheeky spots showcase what would happen if a cat served as a ring bearer rather than a dog, as well as what would happen if you brought a tiger to work instead of your pup.

"Today, people take their dogs everywhere; stores, restaurants, their office, on vacation and our culture is really embracing the idea of ‘dog-friendly’ being the norm now, not the exception," said Dave Latta, consumer engagement group lead at The J.M. Smucker Company. "The idea of celebrating ‘doglife’ felt synonymous with Milk-Bone. We wanted to re-energize the Milk-Bone campaign and make it more culturally relevant and ubiquitous with today’s dog lovers."