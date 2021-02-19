Milk Agency and Uoma Beauty redefine ‘Black’

Milk Agency, an independent creative agency under Milk Studios, partnered with Uoma Beauty and Pull Up for Change founder Sharon Chuter on a limited-edition packaging campaign for Black History Month.

The campaign, called “Make It Black,” aims to change the negative associations tethered to Blackness to something that’s luxurious, bold and beautiful.

Milk and Uoma Beauty partnered with eight beauty brands on the campaign, including Briogeo, Maybelline, PÜR, ColourPop, Morphe and FLOWER By Drew, to re-package popular products in minimalistic black packaging for the month of February.

“As a Black person, I understand how much we are programmed from when we're born to understand that everything [about us] — our skin, language, our bodies — are wrong,” Chuter said. Dictionary definitions and symbols associated with the word ‘Black’ have historically been negative, she added.

One hundred percent of net proceeds from sales of the products will be donated to the Pull Up for Change impact fund, which aims to raise $5 million to support Black-owned businesses.

“Black is the color of luxury; It's timeless, classic,” Chuter said. “So in some regard, we have this adoration for Black, but we never think about it because all that is pushed into our culture that is black is bad.”

Uoma Beauty and Milk Agency amplify the campaign on Twitter and TikTok with the hashtags #MakeItBlack and #MakeItBlackChallenge.

“We [thought] about how to make an impact and positive change as a creative agency,” said Angela Wei, managing director at Milk Agency. “We were so compelled by what Sharon was talking about that we knew we wanted to help bring that vision to life.”