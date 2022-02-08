At Michelob Ultra’s ‘Superior Bowl,’ athletes and superstars have fun off-field

Athletes and superstars know how to win – but they also know how to have fun.

That’s the idea behind the Superior Bowling Alley, the setting for Michelob Ultra’s three episodic spots that will air during Super Bowl LVI, released on Tuesday.

The campaign opens with a 60-second spot, as a man walks into a bowling alley with flashing neon lights and groovy music. He walks up to the bowling shoe counter to find actor Steve Buscemi.

Turns out the man is Peyton Manning, and he’s just walked into the Superior Bowling Alley, where athletes and celebrities kick back over friendly competition and strategically placed Michelob Ultra’s. We see Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Brooks Koepka and Alex Morgan at what seems to be the coolest haunt in town.

The spot ends as Serena Williams walks into the alley and turns heads, including Manning’s.

“Game Time,” Buschemi says, and the slogan reads: “It’s only worth it if you can enjoy it.”

The campaign also includes two 30-second spots, which will air during the game. The first, featuring Michelob Ultra Seltzer, shows pro golfer Brooks Koepka debating what to order at the bar. His ears perk up when he hears that Michelob Ultra Seltzer has zero carbs and zero sugar.

The final spot features global superstar Becky G., decked out in gold, drinking a Michelob Ultra Pure Gold and talking about how everything she owns is gold – except, of course, her seven platinum albums.

The campaign, directed by Oscar-nominated director Rachel Morrison, is meant to convey Michelob Ultra’s ethos around working hard but also enjoying life, said Ricardo Marques VP of marketing, Michelob Ultra

“We all know how hard [these athletes] work. It’s why they are successful,” he said. “But to see how they enjoy themselves [shows that] whoever you are, whatever you do, as hard as you work, enjoy the ride and have fun along the way.”

Featuring athletes including WIlliams, Ogwumike and Morgan is also a statement about gender equality in sports. Michelob Ultra has committed $100 million to increase the visibility of women in sports. This year’s Super Bowl spot features equal representation of male and female athletes, Marques said.

The campaign, which features three different Michelob products, aims to showcase the breadth of the brewer’s portfolio as it looks to expand beyond its developed markets in the southeast and south central U.S.

“Super Bowl is an interesting platform to reach 100 million-plus consumers outside of those regions,” Marques said.

Last year, Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl campaign took on a similar tone, featuring stills of famous athletes (including Manning) enjoying life off the court and field.

Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer are two of six Anheuser-Busch brands advertising during Super Bowl LVI. On Monday, Bud Light Seltzer Next revealed its Super Bowl campaign which includes a collection of NFTs.