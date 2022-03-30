Michelle Tang to head up growth for McCann North America

McCann, the founding agency of McCann Worldgroup and part of the Interpublic Group, has hired Michelle Tang as chief growth officer for McCann North America.

Overseeing new business development for McCann's North American operations, Tang will report to Alex Lubar, president of McCann North America.

"Michelle has a proven history of driving growth across complex businesses via multiple disciplines," Lubar told Campaign US. "She's a quintessential polymath — a trait that’s good for business development and charting success in an ever-evolving industry."

Tang, who joins McCann from Digitas, said she connected with McCann’s ability to tell stories through strategy and creative energy.

"Having spent time at digital agencies and media agencies gives me perspective on why storytelling should be at the forefront, but connected to everything else a CMO needs to be successful today," she said. "What I get to bring to the table is how we lay a path forward for what the future of storytelling looks like."

At Digitas, where she was chief marketing officer, Tang led the agency to be named Digitas North America Network of the Year and Media Network of the Year by Campaign US.

"As cliché as it sounds, new business is the lifeblood of an agency,” she said. “I truly believe that’s how you grow the future for any agency.”

Tang brings close to 20 years of senior business development and executive marketing experience. She shared that her role as CMO of Digitas, which she held for the past two years, was "the most fun" role she had in any agency.

Tang has also been a leading advocate for Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) throughout her career and is confident she can make more of an impact at McCann.

"I've recently been named to the board of directors for Ascend Leadership, a professional development organization supporting Pan-Asian talent throughout their entire career," said Tang. "McCann Worldgroup's Conscious Inclusion philosophy is very much in line with my own DE&I beliefs."

She will be based in the agency's North American headquarters in New York.