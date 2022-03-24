Michelin names Ogilvy global CRM agency of record

Ogilvy Experience has won Michelin’s global customer relationship management (CRM) account after a competitive pitch, expanding its existing creative relationship with the brand.

As the tire brand’s global CRM agency of record, Ogilvy will leverage its expertise across loyalty, marketing technology and its global delivery footprint.

The account will be run out of Ogilvy’s Paris office and will be supported by teams across the United States, Europe and China.

“We look forward to partnering with Ogilvy to raise the bar creatively as we accelerate our efforts to create deeper, more meaningful connections with our customers,” said Philippe Armand, Global Consumer Experience Marketing Director at Michelin, in a statement. “Ogilvy provided a truly global solution that demonstrated their team’s expertise at the intersections of customers, data, technology, and brand. We are looking forward to this partnership and the impact it can have.”

Ogilvy won Michelin’s global creative AOR account in September 2021. The tire manufacturer increased billings by $4,200 last year, according to Campaign AI.

“Michelin has always been an innovative company, bringing mobility solutions to people across the world,” said Steve Soechtig, Global CEO of Ogilvy Experience, in a statement. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring together expertise from across our global network to deliver a robust CRM strategy to drive impact and growth for Michelin tomorrow and into the future.”

Emmanuel Ferry, President of Ogilvy Paris, added: “Michelin is one of the most innovative French companies. We are thrilled that our office will be leading the effort to channel Ogilvy’s borderless creativity and global expertise into building a strong and fruitful relationship with Michelin’s audiences.”

Ogilvy has been building up its experience practice since Andy Main came on as global CEO in 2020. In 2021 he tapped Soechtig, a former consultant at Accenture and Deloitte Digital, to lead the division in January 2021, with a goal to consolidate various agency brands into a holistic practice for clients.