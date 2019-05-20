MetLife brings alarming employee benefit data to life

Being able to afford the cost of healthcare in retirement is the number one cause of financial stress among today’s employees, according to MetLife.

But that’s just a statistic.

The insurance company has brought its 2019 Annual Employee Benefit Trends Study to life with a piece of creative that showcases what these figures mean for people.

Part of the study reads: "Employees state that their number one source of stress is personal finances. Regardless of age or life-stage, a focus on finances tops the list as the biggest concern employees have day to day.

The interactive video, "The 100," created in partnership with FF New York, features Andrew who is part of the 59 percent of employees who are defined by their profession. He talks about his work as a firefighter and his drive to help people.

Meanwhile, Priscillia makes up the 33 percent that feel less productive at work due to financial worries. Her story explains what’s keeping her from retiring. And Raji is part of the 23 percent who intended on entering the gig economy. She shares what she’s enjoying about gig work and what she misses from full time work.

The study is part of MetLife's deep dive into its customers and is helping to identify ways to thrive in our new and ever-changing work-life world. It shares meaningful insights that help MetLife customers make sense of workplace dynamics and needs to help guide conversations and enable employers to proactively solve these needs.

MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study was conducted in October 2018 and consists of two distinct studies fielded by Engine Insights — a practice area of Engine, a data driven marketing solutions company.

The employer survey includes 2,500 interviews with benefits decision makers and influencers at companies with at least two employees. It is made up of 2,675 interviews with full-time employees, aged 21 and over, at companies with at least two employees.