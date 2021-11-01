Meta's social media manager was ready for brands to mock new name

Brands were quick to make fun of Facebook’s new company name Meta on Thursday. The rebrand is an especially easy target since it’s such an obvious anagram of “meat.”
welcome to the meatversehttps://t.co/6oaSweEDPZ pic.twitter.com/P5NKEAr80r— Steak-umm (@steak_umm) October 28, 2021
But Meta’s social media manager is taking it on the chin and has spent the last 24 hours lightheartedly answering brand responses.
Kraft Dinner
Looks like…. an IMPASTA! ��— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
Slim Jim
We’ve gotta beef frank with you, this meating is turning into a carne-val.— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
Roku
What should we stream first in the metaverse?— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
7-Eleven
Great we have the perfect logo for you pic.twitter.com/BCRxzaITpf— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
Miller Lite
There’s still time.— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
Heineken
When’s happy hour in the metaverse? ��— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
Skittles
good because that would have been weird right before halloween— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
Wendy's
Nice to meat you, @Wendys— Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021
Hulu
Have you ever considered "The Hulu"?— Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021
Budweiser
Whoever you meet up with in the metaverse, tell em we say wazzuuuuup��— Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021
Scream
what's your favorite metaverse movie?— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
DiGiorno
Did you try “Not Delivery”?— Meta (@Meta) October 29, 2021
This story originally appeared on PRWeek US.