Meta’s latest earnings were a watershed moment for digital advertising

For digital advertising veterans, seeing Meta’s share price plunge 26% after reporting a loss of daily active Facebook users last week was like witnessing the industry equivalent of a UFO or a flying pig.

For decades, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has defied gravity in its ability to continue to grow its user base — and consequently, its ad revenues.

So when Meta disclosed during its Q4 and full-year earnings report last week that it lost one million users on the big blue app after 18 years of consecutive quarterly growth, even the miniscule dip was astonishing.

So astonishing, in fact, that the news caused the largest one-day stock plummet ever, wiping $230 billion off Meta’s market cap.

There are a number of things going on here. First, Meta is planning to dump $10 billion into its vision of the metaverse, an investment that signals a major shift in focus for the company beyond just changing its name. It’s a massive undertaking that CFO Chris Wehner said could cause a “pretty significant headwind” for the business in 2022.

Meta is also candid in the threat it faces from TikTok, which was the world’s No. 1 most-downloaded app in 2021 and is rapidly capturing the hearts and attention spans of users and brands. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted as much on the earnings call, nodding to TikTok’s success as an example of the zeitgeist around short-form video, which Meta admittedly hasn’t cracked.

And then there’s the constant drumbeat of bad PR surrounding the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner, which doesn’t necessarily motivate investors but can become a financial risk when the news cycle doesn’t move on.

To me, the most fundamental shift underpinning Facebook’s no good, very bad earnings report is the overall evolution of the internet and its inconsistency with the current model of digital advertising.

Facebook came to power in the early days of digital advertising and quickly went on to become one of the most powerful ad targeting machines of all time. But many billions of dollars and daily active users later, free-for-all targeted advertising as we know it is on the way out as regulatory and societal trends move toward a more privacy-conscious internet.

If anyone is prepared to weather these changes, it should be Meta, with billions of authenticated, logged-in users it can offer to brands at a premium – especially as data signals weaken online.

But it’s not as simple as that. Apple’s decision to ban third-party cookies in Safari and to require opt-in permission to use its mobile identifier on iPhones is already taking a toll on Meta’s business – particularly its audience network. Meta is estimating a $10 billion headwind in 2022 due to these changes, which will limit its ability to help brands target users off of its platforms.

For Meta, $10 billion here and there won’t break the bank. But the tone and attitude of last week’s earnings call – as well as the stock market’s reaction – felt like another turning point in the future of targeted digital advertising on the web.

So much so, in fact, that it dragged the entire social media sector down with it — Snap and Pinterest both saw sharp stock declines in the wake of Meta’s earnings report.

While Meta will never walk away from its core business of digital advertising, it's clear the company sees the writing on the wall for the way things have been and is preparing for a new future. It is bound to take some hits along the way as it maneuvers its tank of a business toward the metaverse.

To be clear, I’m not shedding a tear for Meta, which still posted profits in excess of $46 billion in 2021. But put it this way: Even Meta, the king of digital advertising, is pitching its tent elsewhere… notwithstanding the fact that “elsewhere” doesn’t entirely exist yet.