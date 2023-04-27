Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats show promise
Following three successive quarters of decline, Meta reversed its fortunes in Q1, crediting much of its performance to AI.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.