Meta to provide insight into how political ads are targeted

Meta will share detailed information on how political ads are targeted across its social media platforms with academic researchers, the tech giant announced Monday.

It means academics will be provided a clearer picture on online political advertising strategies in the lead up to the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

The new information will include data on how social-issue, electoral and political ads are targeted, such as the interest categories that advertisers use to target their ads.

This data will be provided to academics and researchers who are registered with the Facebook Open Research and Transparency project, starting next Monday, May 30.

Meta will provide historical targeting data on all social-issue, electoral and political ads run globally since August 2020 — the run up to the last U.S. presidential election.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram will also make summaries of targeting information for political ads available to the public via its Ad Library tool.

Available from July, this will include data on the total number of social-issue, electoral and political ads each advertiser has run and the type of targeting employed for those ads — such as location, demographics and interests. Meta will also detail whether an advertiser used custom audiences or lookalike audiences to target these ads.

Researchers have been pressuring Meta to provide greater transparency into how ads are served on its platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, as they seek to understand how social media influences election results and the tactics that politicians employ.

The company had previously sent targeting information about political ads to researchers from February last year, but later admitted that its data was flawed.