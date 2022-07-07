Meta
Promotional feature

How is Meta meeting your business needs?

Take a few moments to tell us about how Meta is helping you to reach your marketing goals – and you could win a $350 Airbnb voucher (bring on a cheeky trip!)

/ July 07, 2022

Woman on phone

The below survey should take under three minutes to complete - yes, we timed it!

There are just four questions to complete and your feedback is hugely valuable. As a thank you, we'll enter you into a prize draw. 


Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US

Up next:

Campaign US Movers and Shakers wordmark

Movers & Shakers: Horizon Media, Ogilvy, The Washington Post, Amazon, Bumble and more

Headshot of Diana Brooks

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at marketing healthcare to women

Campaign Chemistry

Campaign Chemistry: VMLY&R global CEO Jon Cook

Headshots of Suz Keen and Lyle Yetman

McKinney promotes Suz Keen and Lyle Yetman to ECD roles