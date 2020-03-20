Mering shows resilient spirit with canned tomatoes and cats during work-from-home push

Liz Ross is proof that the grind doesn’t stop, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

With gyms and fitness centers around the country closed for an indefinite amount of time, the executive producer of California-based agency Mering has come up with a DIY fix for everyone that wants to stay in shape while stuck at home.

All you need is your own body weight and... a can of tomatoes? That’s right, that can of tomatoes or other canned produce you’ve had tucked away in the back of your pantry for months can be a decent substitute for lightweights that can used in a variety of exercises.

But it’s not about the tomatoes per se, it’s about using whatever’s around you -- even if it’s a cat, as one Mering employee showcases:





If you’ve ever tried balancing a cat above your head for more than a second, then you know that it’s tougher than it seems.

In addition to quirky home exercise ideas, the agency is planning a virtual "WFH scavenger hunt" via a dedicated team Slack channel in which employees will be tasked with finding and posting a selfie with specific household items across the course of the work day. The person who posts a selfie with the item in the Slack channel first gets a point, and whoever has the most points by the end of day will claim victory.

As Mering shows, working from home doesn’t have to be boring, isolating or unproductive, as long as employees and employers maintain a positive mindset.