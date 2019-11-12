Meow Mix hits studio with weirdly hypnotic remixes of iconic anthem

Meow Mix has been mixing it up in the studio with four new takes on its iconic feline jingle, created by PSOne, the Publicis Groupe’s Power of One team.

The four reimaginings offer something for all music fans, with an R&B version performed by Luna, a country version, a Latin version performed by pop star Gatocito, and even a version for cat-loving metalheads.

In addition to the new jams, Meow Mix has also created a web page chronicling the hit stars' lives -- including celebrity cat sightings, album reviews, and even celebrity cat gossip (if you believe the press Luna and Gatocito might be a couple).

Each thumbnail also leads to a real article, meaning that you can read all the details about Pata Suave partying it up in Miami.

All four music tracks will be available on meowmix.com, Spotify, and YouTube.

The premise behind the campaign is to introduce a new generation to the jingle, which was originally written in 1970.

"The chance to work with my all-time favorite cat bands was too much to pass up," stated Andy Bird, CCO, PSOne. "Actually you’d be surprised by how many musicians were influenced by the original Meow Mix jingle. I mean, if you even listen to German 1970’s psyche-electronica, the jingle is right there too."