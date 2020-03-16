Memes take a serious turn in response to COVID-19

The internet is taking on the Coronavirus, with memes espousing public health advice spiking in the past week.

According to a Kantar analysis of more than 8,000 images from last week, public health announcements and memes were the most shared types of posts on social media, making up 37.5 percent of all posts.

But these memes took on a more serious tone, with many of them giving advice and urging others to do what they could to slow the spread of the disease.

Outdoor pictures of sunsets, beaches, and cityscapes were the second most popular type of post, at 17 percent, while selfies came in second at 15 percent.

While outdoor pictures can be seen as calming for people whose anxieties are rising in response to concerns over the virus, selfies took a more serious tone, with people sharing their values, concerns, and questions with others.

Following that, 13 percent of the images posted on social media were focused on how people were managing their social and work lives through their laptops, while another 13 percent of posts shared isolation essentials, including tea, chocolate, wine, and books.