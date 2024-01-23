MEL hires strategy, creative and client services leaders

by Bailey Calfee
(L-R) Omar Quiñones, Jennifer Rangel and Danny Alvarez. (Photo credit: MEL, used with permission)
(L-R) Omar Quiñones, Jennifer Rangel and Danny Alvarez. (Photo credit: MEL, used with permission)

The new hires join from Gut and Edelman.

Hispanic-focused integrated agency MEL announces three new hires across strategy, creative and client services, it shared with Campaign US on Tuesday.

Omar Quiñones was appointed chief strategy officer, Danny Alvarez joins as executive creative director and Jennifer Rangel is the agency’s new head of client services. The three will report to Luis Miguel Messianu, MEL’s president and chief creative officer.

MEL — launched in Sept. 2023 by advertising and communications veterans Messianu and Pedro Lerma — aims to further solidify its offering with the three hires. 

Quiñones, Alvarez and Rangel are the latest additions to the founding leadership team, which includes Messianu as president and CCO, Lerma as CEO, Carla Santiago as COO and Richard Edelman as chairman.

Quiñones most recently served as senior vice president of strategy, working with tech and food and beverage clients, at Edelman; the PR firm owns a minority stake in MEL. 

Alvarez and Rangel both moved from creative shop Gut, where they were executive creative director and account director, respectively. They both worked across the tech, telecom and QSR sectors.

“I am so proud to welcome Omar, Danny and Jenn to the MEL family,” said Messianu in a press release. “Collectively, they bring years of experience across industries and sectors and a wealth of marketing and communications skills that continue to differentiate MEL’s competitive advantage as a one-stop shop able to offer clients the best creative, digital and earned media solutions.”

All three new hires pointed to MEL’s commitment to authentically reaching the Hispanic market as key to their decision to join. In particular, Alvarez pointed to Messianu’s influence in the industry and “creative vision to deliver ideas that impact and represent our communities” in a statement.

Rangel, who previously worked with Messianu at another agency he founded, Alma, said she was “certain of MEL’s success” and added her excitement for the “opportunity to give our clients the undeniable growth that can come from targeting Hispanic consumers in an authentic and meaningful way.” 

Quiñones added, “The Hispanic market is at such an inflection point, not only demographically, but what’s even more exciting, culturally. I am thrilled to join MEL to help our clients find the right path to engage, elevate and contribute to our cultura.”

Cultural relevance is key to driving business growth, according to a study from Kantar. Alvarez noted his interest in taking cultural relevance a step further in working with MEL: 

“Not only do I get to creatively influence culture with clients, but at MEL, we are evolving the industry toward creative executions that have the potential to leave a mark, and that’s powerful.”

See Luis Miguel Messianu speak at Campaign US Convene: Creativity Converged on Feb. 27.

