Mekanism fights Betsy DeVos' sexual assault rules with 'One ShIXtty Gift'

Betsy DeVos has a surprise gift for students just in time for Christmas.

The U.S. Education Secretary has proposed new rules that will basically walk back rights and help sweep campus assaults under the rug.

Under the alleged proposed Title IX guidelines, the rights of students accused of sexual assault would be bolstered, colleges and universities would have fewer responsibilities and associated liabilities for responding to incidents of sexual assault, and survivors would see their rights gutted. In more plain terms: alleged perpetrators and colleges win, survivors lose.

To combat these changes, Mekanism is leaning into Creative Alliance-born "It’s On Us" campaign to spread major awareness of the impending legislation.

"The proposed rule changes to Title IX put forward for public comment by the Department of Education once again demonstrate that Secretary DeVos and her team lack basic empathy for survivors and do not care about campus safety," said Tracey Vitchers, executive director of It’s On Us.

"The results of these proposed rules would be devastating. Survivors would have fewer viable pathways to achieve justice, and all students would be less safe as they pursue their education."

The new official guidelines are being printed and wrapped in "One ShIXtty Gift from Betsy Devos" holiday wrapping paper to be mailed to students and influencers around the U.S.

Each package will come with a gift receipt to and detailed instructions on how to "return" the rules by writing a comment to the Department of Education, because the DOE is required by law to read and respond to every letter filed during the "Notice and Comment" period.

Additionally, on social, It’s On Us has created a Dr. Seuss-inspired Insta Holiday Story that spells out all of the ways the new guidelines will walk back Title IX, one horrifying rhyme at a time.

The group tapped celebrity activist and actor Alyssa Milano to read the story on camera.

"Now in our fourth year of the ‘It’s On Us’ campaign, we know the power for change lies with the students," said Jillian Goger, creative director from Mekanism.

"With #OneShIXttyGift we wanted to not only educate students on the proposed changes but to arm them with the tools to speak out. Whether it’s with dark humor or a stunt, we want to make sure that information essential to the safety of female students on campus never gets lost in the ever-changing news cycle."