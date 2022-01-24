Megan Thee Stallion, Charlie Puth team up for Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl teaser ad

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Charlie Puth are the faces of Frito Lay’s upcoming Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl campaign, the brand revealed on Monday.

Frito Lay Flamin’ Hot released two teasers on Monday starring the entertainers, who encounter wild hijinks on the set of a video shoot.

In the first teaser, Megan is walking to her trailer while eating a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. She tries to open the door, but realizes it’s locked. A mysterious animal’s arm pops out of the door, knocking Megan’s nameplate off the trailer — and locking the door again.

“Excuse me?” Megan says, baffled by the encounter.

In Puth’s teaser, the singer is scrolling through his phone and beatboxing while walking back to his trailer. He finds his trailer’s door ajar and cautiously walks inside to discover two open bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos on the table and orange animal paw-prints all over the furniture.

Puth picks up an orange feather and says, ‘What the —” before the screen turns black.

Last week, Frito Lay released its first teaser featuring Megan, who is asked if she is allergic to cats or dogs. The animal list gets progressively weirder including deer, foxes and water buffalo.

This will be Frito Lay’s first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years and the first ad to feature Doritos, Cheetos and its new flavor Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch. Frito Lay teased its return to the game with a sneak peek featuring actor Seth Rogen’s biggest fan.