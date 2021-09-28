Meet the next generation

There's a lot to be learned from the next generation of marketers.
I had the pleasure of doing just that as I moderated two discussions for the Campaign US BIG Awards in September. We invited a group of 60 early-stage career marketers and agency employees, featured below, to help us judge creative work from the past year.
Marketers love to pontificate on Gen Z as an elusive, digital-savvy generation born into the world of smartphones and raised on social media. To an extent, this marketing folklore is true. Gen Z’s intuitive knowledge of the media landscape, desire for flexibility and humanity in the workplace, their low tolerance for BS and the many facets of their diversity was abundantly on display during the judging process.
But there are things marketers also don’t understand about this generation, and frankly, won’t understand without asking and listening. That’s why we collected these responses; to give the future of our industry a platform to share their wisdom with us, for a change.
In the midst of a global talent crisis, it's more important than ever to listen to the future of the workforce. I’m excited to reveal that Campaign US launched a Discord channel to keep the conversation going and to allow up and coming talent to connect, share ideas, network and build their careers. I’m even more excited for you all to join and listen as they discuss what makes them passionate about this industry.
Here are a few things I personally learned from the next generation.
1. The desire for authenticity is real
With an ongoing global pandemic and impending doom around climate change shaping their futures, Gen Z has no time for brand BS.
Jurors showed their low tolerance for companies that quickly jump on the purpose bandwagon but fail to live and breathe their values internally. Being real, honest, self-aware, authentic, and not trying so hard were recurring themes of advice throughout the Q+A responses we collected from them.
Gen Z’s desire for brands to drop the veneer is reflected in how they feel about themselves and their peers. When asked what their least favorite social media trend is, a handful said facial filters, expressing the desire to be authentic. Which leads into my next lesson...
2. TikTok rules the world
TikTok is where it's at for Gen Z. A large majority of jurors said the app was their favorite, with many pointing to its unvarnished, silly and authentic vibe as the reason why.
Marketers are experimenting with TikTok, but not many understand how Gen Z culture lives and breathes on the platform. As Gigi Padilla, a copywriter at Campbell Ewald said, “Don't just pick a TikTok personality and expect us to come running.”
But getting it right on TikTok is tough, as Krista Jarwowski, an art director at Evoke Kyne, said. “Trends move fast, especially on TikTok,” she said. “So seeing any brand partake in an actual CURRENT trend and do it well is rare, but great when it happens.” In other words, you snooze, you lose.
It's not, however, just about TikTok for Gen Z. A handful of jurors said Twitter is their favorite app, and some also hat-tipped Instagram. But Gen Z is largely sick of the latter’s polished aesthetic. In addition to their distaste for face filters, jurors applauded “photo dumps,” or posting photos after an event to get offline and live in the moment.
3. Diversity is this generation's identity
The diversity among this group is a microcosm of the changing demographics in the U.S. It was so inspiring to see people from different cultures, communities and orientations debate the work. Undoubtedly, this mix of identities made for richer creative discussion.
It’s clear, however, that this generation, the most diverse in U.S. history, wants to see more progress from their companies. When asked how they would change the industry, a majority cited the industry’s diversity problem and voiced a desire for more women and people of color in C-suite positions. Others want a greater focus on sustainability and helping the industry and clients fight the climate crisis.
The industry should take heed not just because its the right thing to do, but because the future workforce demands it.
4. When it comes to Gen Z, Gen Z knows best
Gen Z simply doesn’t have time for brands that aren’t fluent in their language and culture. As Cécile Tousignant, a graphic designer at Sid Lee put it: “You can see right away if an ad targeting Gen Zers has been created by someone who doesn’t understand them or doesn’t speak their language.”
Her advice? “Treat them as partners rather than as a billboard. Include them in your meetings and take their insights seriously.”
Gen Z employees may be just starting out, but what they lack in experience they gain in empathy, diversity, media savvy, passion and optimism for the future. And one thing is for sure: the future is bright.
Drop us a line on Discord and get to know the next generation.
Alison Weissbrot is the editor of Campaign US.
The Next Generation
Joy Antwi
Content coordinator, Jack Morton Worldwide
Amaris Appiah
Brand manager, eos products
Tina Assadpour
Senior creative, Gut Miami
Preethi Balakrishnan
Armani Barron
Art director, Quirk Creative
Upasti Basappa
Writer/creative, Stink Studios
Shelby Bass
Art director, DDB Chicago
Jared Beck
Designer, Grow
Whitney Bolin
Art director, Rosbeef!
Victoria Bonhomme
Copywriter, Sid Lee
Kelsey Boylan
Senior copywriter, Saatchi & Saatchi NY
Chandler Carroll
Copywriter, Laundry Service
Karen Chau
Content manager, Sid Lee
Kimberly Coghill
Junior art director, Grow
Anne-Sophie Collier
Writer, 72andSunny
Amanda Cowherd
Copy supervisor, Spectrum Science
Camden Dechert
Art director, McKinney
Emily Draper
Senior copywriter, Quirk Creative
Evan Dulaney
Senior copywriter, Curiosity
Tyler Emmons
Art director, Campbell Ewald
Polly Fong
Creative associate, Jack Morton Worldwide
Darryl Frazier
Copywriter, Observatory
Gaia-Elise Gallinaro
Art director, TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles
Nick Garfield
Copywriter, DDB Chicago
Sara Gomez
Art director, Havas Chicago
Jacquelyn Green
Program manager, 4A's Foundation | 4A's
Su Ha
Art director, Campbell Ewald
Corinne Hom
Associate art director, Jack Morton Worldwide
Radel Huley
Associate copywriter, Jack Morton Worldwide
Krista Jaworski
Senior graphic designer, Evoke KYNE
Justine Kashulines
Art director, Jack Morton Worldwide
Shayli Kipnis
Amy Lazo
Copywriter, Campbell Ewald
Sally [Hyun Jee] Lee
Sr. art director, The Martin Agency
Kinda Loughran
Copywriter, 72andSunny NY
Carlos Matias
Copywriter, Havas
Nygilia McClain
Junior creative, Media.Monks
Maria Mora
Copywriter, Laundry Service
Danae Nunez
Sr. art director, Media Monks
Jeff Odiorne
Senior copywriter, 160over90
Georgianna Padilla
Copywriter, Campbell Ewald
Jacq Quinton
Art director, McKinney
Francisco Quiroba
Art director, Allen & Gerritsen
Nik Reed
Art director, Wieden + Kennedy
Sam Reichman
Associate creative director, Snowday
Sofia Rosell
Senior copywriter, Gut Agency
Flavia Salvadori
Interactive designer, Incubeta
Simon Shea
Copywriter, Digitas
Clark Shepard
Senior copywriter, Connelly Partners
Julia Silverman
Copywriter, VaynerMedia
Derek Smith
Sr. art director, The Martin Agency
Jake Sullivan
Associate copywriter, VMLY&R
Mackenzie Thomas
Copywriter, McKinney
Cecile Tousignant
Graphic designer, Sid Lee
Axel Vagnard
Art director, Studio Axel Vagnard
Alejandra Vidal
Sr. copywriter, MediaMonks LA
Camille Walker
Art director, Havas
Alyssa Wigant
Senior designer, art, Elephant
Annabel Will
Art director, VaynerMedia
Estella Xian
Designer, Havas
Thank you to our senior jurors
Carlos Alija-Villanueva
Executive creative director, MullenLowe LA
Quincey Cherry
Creative director, Matlock
Reema Elghossain
Vice president, talent equity & inclusion, 4As
David Mackereth
Executive creative director, Campbell Ewald
Marco Merced
Creative director, Republica Havas
Kim Baskinger
Executive creative director, VaynerMedia
Tim Mattimore
EVP/ECD, Digitas
Nicole Michels-McDonagh
Group creative director, BSSP (Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners)
Nat Resende
Executive creative director, Campbell Ewald
Marcus Wesson
Chief creative officer, 9thWonder"
The Campaign US BIG Awards is happening LIVE in NYC on November 10th. Check out the shortlist here, and register now here.