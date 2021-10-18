Meet the next generation: VMLY&R's Jake Sullivan

What is your favorite app and why?

Instagram. I love its versatility. It’s not limited to anything. Instagram’s ability to smoothly host personal lives, professional portfolios, sports highlights, music, comics and virtually anything else gives it an edge over other platforms.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

In terms of trends that seem to be here for a little while, I love the film photography aesthetic. I think people are connecting with authenticity and I’ve been really feeling it. In terms of short-lived, I love the “Drake the type of …” memes. I laugh every time.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

I think McDonald’s’ celebrity menus is my favorite way a brand is knocking down the “We know what the kids like” wall. All around it’s just really fun and smart.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Early morning routine videos. They make me jealous as I stuff my face with a bacon, egg and cheese four hours after they have already finished their workout.

What do you do for fun?

I’ve always been into snowboarding and photography, but recently I've been slowly getting into painting. Going outside of writing has helped me like writing more. I’m also trying to learn Spanish but we’ll see how that goes.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I just made pumpkin muffins with chocolate chips that are currently in the oven. They look absolutely incredible and I’m really pumped to eat them.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

That’s a big Q. There are a ton of great agencies and people making plenty of changes for the better within our industry. But overall, I hope to be a part of a group making more ads people like to genuinely talk about. Content is constantly flying and ads are in and out. It would be fun to be a part of the ads that stick around for a bit.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. No

2. Need

3. Five

4. Tips

5. Just tell the truth in a fun way

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.