Meet the next generation: VaynerMedia's Julia Silverman

What is your favorite app and why?

TikTok is the hub where young people are coming together to spread ideas and make change. Seeing the real time impact of that has been truly incredible.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I'm loving the fact that everything old is new again — with fashion, photography and trends in general. I’m especially loving the resurgence of disposable cameras!

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Through macro and micro influencers on platforms they are organically interacting on! Gen Z is extremely smart and privy to brands trying to sell them things. When an influencer they know, trust, and expect to see on the For You Page pops up, they are less likely to scroll away and even more likely to support the content.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

There isn't one particular trend I wouldn't subscribe to. The beauty of trends is they aren't for everyone; people can feel free to pick and choose what they partake in.

What do you do for fun?

I love to draw, travel, thrift, hang with friends and try new things! Keeps life interesting.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Decorating my new apartment. Interior design is a newly found passion.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I know there's a ton of emphasis on social right now, but I'd love for advertising to continue to stay relevant with out of home, print and more tangible moments, as well. Those moments still carry a lot of weight and I hope, as an industry, we don't lose the magic in that.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Stay native to the platform you're working on to help boost engagement and stay relevant. For example, If you're on TikTok, use trending sounds, filters and editing techniques.

2. Use our slang to speak our language.

3. Don't be too salesy. Gen Z truly enjoys authentic, unique experiences.

4. There's no need to oversell Gen Z with glitz, glamor and excessive filters. We create our own main character magic through unexpected, imperfect moments.

5. Not only tolerating, but accepting everyone for who and what they are/choose to be is huge with Gen Z. Embody that narrative and you'll be one step closer to winning us over.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.