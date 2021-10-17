Meet the next generation: VaynerMedia's Annabel Will

What is your favorite app and why?

TikTok, because you can consume all different types of content. Every day you might get fed something different on your For You page, which can lead you to something else. You never know what you might see and that makes it entertaining.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

My favorite trend is seeing everyone take on ALL the TikTok trends, but with their pets. It is hilarious and sometimes makes the TikTok trend even funnier.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Venmo has really gained a following with Gen Z. They have done simple giveaways on Instagram and everyone I follow is always sharing and making the posts go viral. They also recently got into TikTok and are leveraging influencers that Gen Z relates to. They are using social media to make finance fun, and relatable is cool.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Posting on IG for aesthetic and likes. People should start using Instagram more like TikTok and put out all sorts of content, versus making it look like a brand portfolio. There can be a lot of pressure around posting, what your post looks like, and how many likes you can get.

What do you do for fun?

I like to spend time hiking with my dog, trying new restaurants and binge watching the newest hit show.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I am super excited to continue to work on gaining traction on social media for Panera Bread. They are making big strides on TikTok and I am excited to be a part of the brand’s growth on social media.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Normalizing being able to brainstorm and have creative sessions with your boss and your boss’s boss, etc. There is a sort of unspoken hierarchy that makes people scared to speak their mind. But if everyone’s perspective is brought to the table, it makes the work better and it makes working together extremely fun!

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be relatable.

2. Don’t try too hard.

3. Make simple content that is easy for people to understand and that they can interact with.

4. Make content that is shareable across ALL social.

5. Make content based on things that are unique to your brand!

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.