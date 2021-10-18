Meet the next generation: TBWA\Chiat\Day's Gaia Elise

What is your favorite app and why?

Probably TikTok because I learn a lot, get inspired, have a ton of laughs, discover new music and stay ahead of trends.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Can anything truly beat animal voiceovers?

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Everything Lil Nas X does.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Probably too many — but then we wouldn’t have accounts like @influencersinthewild.

What do you do for fun?

Yoga, art, music, skate, cook and mainly hang out with my sister Gemma and her cat, Bruce.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

A really amazing Gatorade project that I can’t talk about!

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

More inclusion, equality, equity, opportunity. More humanity and kindness in how we operate and navigate the industry. More thoughtfulness and intention in how we work and in the type of work that we put out there.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

Listen to them. Understand their reality. Be authentic. Be purposeful. And don’t bullshit them.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.