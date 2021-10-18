Meet the next generation: Snowday's Sam Reichman

What is your favorite app and why?

Honestly, I’m still a sucker for Shazam. It’s so helpful. I can be at a bar or coffee shop and actually be able to place something I heard on TikTok.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

The Keke Palmer audio that was trending on TikTok in the early fall.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

n/a

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Effortless glam is so exhausting.

What do you do for fun?

I TA for SVA's masters in branding program. I loved my time as a student and really enjoy sharing everything I’ve learned with the current class.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

We’re kicking off a number of animated projects that I can’t wait to share with the world. I love live action, but there’s something pretty special about the process of world building.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Mentorship in general is hard to come by, but especially difficult for underrepresented groups in this industry. I aim to be someone who can instill confidence in my team and create opportunities that were never available to me as a junior employee.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

I have two: 1. Gen Z can feel it in their bones when advertising lacks authenticity. 2. But if it’s well-positioned within their zeitgeist, they’ll sometimes overlook it.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.