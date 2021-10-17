Meet the next generation: Sid Lee's Victoria Bonhomme

What is your favorite app and why?

Pinterest is an amazing app to get lost in. I discover new artists there and get a lot of inspiration, so it isn’t a complete waste of time.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I’m loving the abundance of affirmations that are being shared on social. It’s always a nice little reset when an uplifting word interrupts my mindless scrolling.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

I love how the Extra debit card is reaching Gen Z on social with influencer-driven, very raw social video.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

I wish people would stop appropriating Black creators.

What do you do for fun?

I love listening to live music, traveling, being a plant mom and trying out new restaurants.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I'm working on some fun Dos Equis projects and a lot of other things in the entertainment space that I don’t think I’m allowed to talk about!

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I want there to be more Black creatives in the ad industry, particularly in the C-suite and in production. Black people create so much culture that is used by our industry, but we don’t usually get full ownership over how our stories are told.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Stand for something.

2. Actually be inclusive, and don't just put a diverse face on your marketing material.

3. Join conversations that are already happening.

4. Don’t overdo it on trying to use the right lingo.

5. Have diversity across all levels in your company. That’s the only way to avoid saying or doing things that are insensitive or offensive.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.