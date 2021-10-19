Meet the next generation: Sid Lee's Karen Chau

What is your favorite app and why?

Recently it's been TikTok. I just get so sucked into the app and can scroll for hours.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

The fact that anything can blow up overnight on TikTok. There's never been a platform that has been able to have such wide spread in such a short amount of time.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Brands that give the reins over to an actual Gen Zer.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Brand accounts creating AR lenses.

What do you do for fun?

I come from a visual arts background, so I love to do anything crafty with my hands. Sometimes it's embroidery, other times it's drawing – it's a great way of getting away from screens.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Since I work in the social media space, every day is a new and exciting journey. Currently, I work on the Netflix Canada account. That's been really fun, since sometimes I get to watch Netflix during work hours.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Diversity. I would love to have a lot more viewpoints and opinions in the mix when it comes to creating work in the industry.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Hire someone within that age range that gets it.

2. Give us the opportunity to make work that we feel will reach our audience, and trust us to be the experts.

3. Keep up with what's happening in internet culture (Twitter is key here).

4. Focus on the platforms that we are on constantly – think of social as the main media placement.

5. Don't force fit your brand into trends or viral moments; stick to what feels natural and relevant.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.