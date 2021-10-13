Meet the next generation: Saatchi & Saatchi's Kelsey Boylan

What is your favorite app and why?

Probably Overcast. I'm a little podcast-obsessed and I really enjoy the way it's laid out.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I love that AR has become a democratized thing everyone can create with. I'm excited to see how it continues to evolve.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Hmm...probably the Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch Kids team up to go with her album Sour.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

The "Berries and Cream" trend. It's been all over my For You page for days.

What do you do for fun?

I love to bake well and play the guitar poorly.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I've been working on the next installment in Tide's campaign “Cold Callers,” which has been exciting.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I want to encourage more diverse talent to join the ad industry and help give them a path that's affordable.

What are your top tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

Be authentic. Find your audience where they already are. Being late to the joke is as bad as missing it.