Meet the next generation: Rosbeef!'s Whitney Bolin

What is your favorite app and why?

Instagram — visual storytelling inspires me.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Sharing film photos. While the possibilities of digital photography are endless and exciting, sometimes I like the idea that film encourages us to live in the moment. One shot and it’s done — no redos, editing or filters. The pictures are all the more precious since they’re unique.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Anytime a brand is transparent, authentic and interactive with its audience all the while offering a quality product.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Slacktivism.

What do you do for fun?

Perusing flea markets for forgotten treasures — it’s like a real life game of Eye Spy. Sifting through vintage art and design books for new ideas. Sketching sights in watercolors — it’s a different way to look at and get to know one’s surroundings.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Taking on diverse clients that lend new learning experiences.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

To bring authenticity and transparency to an industry that is not always crystal clear.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

Honesty. Transparency. Relevancy. Responsibility. Authenticity.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.