Meet the next generation: Quirk Creative's Emily Draper

What is your favorite app and why?

Patreon. I like directly supporting creators and I get some of my favorite podcasts there.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Hyper-specific TikTok niches. Gay young adult fantasy book TikTok is great.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Anything Lil Nas X does is just brilliant. His brand partnerships are secondary, and that’s a good thing.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Face filters.

What do you do for fun?

Rock climbing and bouldering.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

A fashion shoot with really creative, unconventional casting.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

So sick of beauty, fashion and fitness marketing that shames women and femme-presenting people. If your messaging strategy is based on telling women they’re not enough, maybe you’re not bringing enough to market.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be honest. The kids can smell inauthenticity from a mile away.

2. Make it a vibe. It’s less about the value props and more about the feeling.

3. If you can help it, don’t use stock music.

4. Lean into nostalgia when you can.

5. Stop making “conventional beauty” the bedrock of your casting decisions.