Meet the next generation: Quirk Creative's Armani Barron

What is your favorite app and why?

AllTrails, because when I’m using it, it means I am exploring nature.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Not being on social media. I feel that in this past year, we have really learned the value of disconnecting.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

I love when brands create their own songs and TikTok dances. It really embraces the community aspect of TikTok.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

I think many people have moved away from them, but using apps to Photoshop or alter our bodies. It’s very harmful for us to be constantly presented with these images and it heavily distorts our perceptions of what we actually look like.

What do you do for fun?

I love disconnecting and heading into the woods with my dog. Being surrounded by trees is my happy place.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

It’s hard to choose between all of my clients. But we are building a large set for one client, and I always love the opportunity to create a new world.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

We need to be truly more inclusive and pay employees of color the same as their peers. I also want to continue to increase representation in media.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

First, actually identify if Gen Z is even in your target demo. You don’t need to waste time selling a product or service to a group it isn’t applicable to. Second, hire younger talent on your team.

Finally, allow your creative to be fun. Experiment with design and color and be more casual with your messaging. Throw away your DR best practices handbook!

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.