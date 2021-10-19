Meet the next generation: MediaMonks' Nygilia McClain

What is your favorite app and why?

Twitter, because it’s become a great location for artists and networking.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Artist vs. art. I love seeing people and their creations. The stories are unlimited.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Nike always challenges the human condition. Gen Z cares about humanity and the idea of athletes not appearing “superior” but “unique” in their own way.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Anything with oversaturated diversity. It looks forced and inorganic.

What do you do for fun?

I play video games, basketball, travel, spend time with friends, go out and make art.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I am working on a VR project, with mini experiments to support its growth.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I want to change the use of diversity. We shouldn’t be considered as a last minute fill-in to tick the box. Hiring more backgrounds increases the overall well being of a company. I want to tell companies to focus on that instead of a quota.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Focus on creative hybrids (like a jock who also plays violin).

2. Be inclusive with identities.

3. Don’t overdo it. Focus on a simple storyline with tiny easter eggs.

4. Listen to what they care about.

5. Never be afraid to ask questions.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.