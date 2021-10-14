Meet the next generation: Media Monks' Danae Nunez

What is your favorite app and why?

IG: I'm very visual, so for me images are the way to go (sorry, Twitter). But I also follow a ton of talented artists and creatives, and it always inspires me.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I follow a lot of artists, so any video or reel where I get to see their process is my favorite. I also LOVE cooking TikToks or reels.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Gen Z has a cool way of uniting through social media for causes we believe in (a certain political rally that was tanked by TikTokers comes to mind). They have a lot of power as a group if they can learn to come together, which is something brands can tap into.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Some TikTok pranks take it a little bit too far...

What do you do for fun?

I love to create all sorts of art: I paint, draw, write and sculpt. Anything creative helps me relax from work and is always fun.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I started a print magazine not long ago called Hecho En, which showcases and empowers Latinx creators. It's gotten a lot of support and we're on the 4th edition already, so I'm always excited to get to work on that.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

1. More diversity within the industry. There are always ads that come out where you can tell there weren't any women in the room, or Latinos or minorities in general. We should be in every room where decisions are made, not just in lower roles.

2. More campaigns for social causes. Brands have the means and the following to enact change for good. It's time they use that platform for good causes.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Get younger people in the room. Older generations of creatives are wise, but who talks better to Gen Z than Gen Z?

2. Stay up to date on tech. It's hard to pitch cool social and digital campaigns if we have to explain what the app or technology is and why it's relevant/important.

3. Keep an open mind. The way Gen Z communicates is different, so a traditional ad campaign might not work. Stay open to new ideas that although different, might work for this generation.

4. Be honest and straightforward. Gen Z has a good bulls#!? detector, and brands that aren't authentic tend to pay the price.

5. Take risks. Big risk, big reward. A lot of brands play it safe, but this generation tends to reward those that take risks. Try out the risky campaign, it might be worth it.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.