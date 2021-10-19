Meet the next generation: McKinney's Camden Dechert

What is your favorite app and why?

Twitter. I love the humor on Twitter and how fast it moves. You miss one day of Twitter and you're behind on an entire internet inside joke.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Trends move so fast that it’s hard to pin-point one. But one trend I thought was really funny was the ‘everything is cake’ trend.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

When big brands meet Gen Z halfway and make shitty, half-baked memes that they post to their very real and official brand pages. It shows the brand is self-aware and not taking its social media too seriously.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

The one TikTok girl who remade everyone’s logos. It was funny at first but I think the bit has gone too far now.

What do you do for fun?

I like to take walks around my city and admire the architecture.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Something fun for Little Caesars that I can’t reveal. Shh!

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Hustle culture needs to die. I want to live a life and not feel bad about it.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be self aware.

2. Don't try too hard.

3. Listen to us.

4. Put action behind your words.

5. Keep up with the trends — they move fast.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.