Meet the next generation: McKinney LA's Jacq Quinton

What is your favorite app and why?

TikTok is a glorious combination of hilarious, insightful and groovy content that is curated for me. It is intriguing to see what videos land on different peoples' "For You" pages.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

"More Than A Woman" BeeGees TikTok dance trend. I want to learn it!

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

This is a small win that many brands have tried. @Discovery or @Lionsgate have successfully grown their TikTok accounts by pairing content with an accurate TikTok track. Also, have you seen Silm Jim's Instagram? It speaks for itself.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

I wish that people would think twice about editing their faces and bodies to alter their appearance. It creates a toxic environment of unrealistic body expectations for the person posting, as well as the audience.

What do you do for fun?

I enjoy gaming, playing with my Shiba Inu puppy, painting and nature photography.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Professionally, I am stoked to be working on another campaign for Columbia Sportswear.

Personally, I'm challenging myself to experiment with new art forms. Though it can be quite intimidating, it's totally worth the learning experience.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I want to see more age range, women and diversity in leadership roles.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

Be authentic to the platform. Actions speak louder than a quick social post. Embrace meme culture in a genuine way. Make jokes about your brand. Hire Gen Z to know Gen Z.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.