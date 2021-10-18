Meet the next generation: The Martin Agency's Sally [Hyun Jee] Lee

What is your favorite app and why?

I’d say TikTok, but it's secretly Fishbowl because: gossip.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Photo dumps. Instead of posting one very curated picture-perfect post, now you can shamelessly post 50 candidly curated pictures and call it “photo dump.” OK, subtle sarcasm aside, I do like that it's almost like getting a “behind the scenes” of Instagram posts. “Pics that didn’t quite make the first cut,” if you will.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

If a brand showed up on all meme sites and social media platforms like Squid Game has been recently, now that’s a brand reach. Coolest way? Not so sure. Effective? Definitely.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Please let the robot voice trend die with staged pranks on TikTok.

What do you do for fun?

I try to pick up new and different hobbies. It’s fun learning to do things from scratch. But only if I’m moderately good at it; if not, “Thank you, next hobby!”

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

A completely new campaign direction for an existing brand, which is always an exciting, fresh, blank canvas.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Would love to see the industry reflect the diverse world that we live in, not just the people that are in charge or that make up the industry, but also the work that comes out.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Brands shouldn’t take themselves too seriously and just have fun.

2. Self awareness is key.

3. Don’t come across “try too hard.”

4. Don’t just jump on trends because it’s “trending.”

5. Being diverse and inclusive as a brand goes without saying, but with authenticity.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.