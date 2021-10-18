Meet the next generation: Laundry Service's Maria Mora

What is your favorite app and why?

Twitter. I love it because of the memes that come out of there, keeping up with current events and trends as well.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Cleaning TikTok is so cool and satisfying to watch.

What do you do for fun?

Try new restaurants, travel, spa days, watch movies.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Product storytelling on social media for a very cool footwear brand.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Working on a better work-life balance!

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

Listen to them, keep an open mind and spend a day with them.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.