Meet the next generation: Laundry Service's Chandler Carroll

What is your favorite app and why?

It used to be Twitter. Now it's Tiktok, because Tiktok is Twitter but in video format with a better algorithm.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

A few months ago, on TikTok, you could insert yourself into a big sports moment by posing with a green screen effect. It was amazing around the NBA Playoffs.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Honestly, I don't have an answer for this yet.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Probably something in fashion.

What do you do for fun?

I create. I'm currently working on a music project, and plan on dropping my first self-written, directed and produced indie film in 2022.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

My music project.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Time spent at an agency doesn't measure or quantify ability, talent or impact. That isn't a great measurement for the impact they can have on the business. It’s flawed.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

Be authentic. Stop making important shit about yourself (brands). Stop making social justice work about yourself(brands). Ask yourself, ‘What am I saying with this piece of creative THROUGH said brand,’ ask yourself ‘Why should I care?,’ If you don't feel passionate about the work neither will Gen Z.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.