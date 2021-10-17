Meet the next generation: Jack Morton Worldwide's Shayli Kipnis

What is your favorite app and why?

TikTok because it opens up a whole new world for people to be themselves and for marketers to reach new and different demographics with shorter, digestible content.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

It is and always will be meme culture. But in today’s climate I’d have to say it is the way brands are promoting inclusivity.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

When IHOP changed its name to IHOB. Not only did this generate a ton of buzz, but it also reached Gen Z where they are — on social media.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Gender reveals.

What do you do for fun?

I listen to music, draw cartoons, play board games, watch any show that involves competition and hang out with my friends.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

For the second year in a row, I have the pleasure of working with the Chicago-based nonprofit, The Simple Good, on its City of Big Dreams Fundraiser by helping with branding and promoting the event. Last year, my work for them won three awards, and I'm hoping to make some magic happen again this year.

The Simple Good provides Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) based art programs to students in Chicago’s underprivileged communities. These programs are so important because they give students the tools they need to develop positive mental health habits that will help them succeed in school and beyond. Due to COVID-19’s impact on these communities, the demand for The Simple Good’s SEL-based art programs has tripled, so our goal is to raise $60,000 to fill the funding gap to support over 500 students in the upcoming school year.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

To include more representation and diversity, and make statements that take a stand in order to change in the world for the better. Also, I hope to continue working in experiential and evolving it, as I believe experiencing a brand makes more of an impact on consumers.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be genuine; we see through the BS.

2. We care about the world, so lead with a purpose. Gen Z are very aware of the socioeconomic, political and environmental issues the world currently faces. We want to make change and like supporting brands that do the same.

3. Find ways to make your marketing tactics personal.

4. Take advantage of fast-moving, current trends the best you can.

5. Optimize your digital presence, whether by creating new social media accounts or updating your website for easier use. It’s vital to connect to Gen Z through online platforms.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.