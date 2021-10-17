Meet the next generation: Jack Morton Worldwide's Radel Huley

What is your favorite app and why?

I love the Calm app. It has video and audio settings for breathing that help keep me grounded no matter how fast my brain is moving.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I’m all about promoting your friends and following your inspirations. Similarly, I’m very into disconnecting from anything or anyone toxic. This includes silencing every app when the world seems to be on fire.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

By appealing to the ethics of Gen Z, not just through taking a stand in social issues, but committing a product or company to backing that issue.

For example, Adidas’ collaboration with Parley for Oceans, Chobani’s advocacy for hiring immigrant workers and inviting others to take the same pledge, Microsoft’s fight for DREAMers and Patagonia … (insert history of company badassery here).

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Rainbow-washing for capital gain without contributing anything beneficial to the LGBTQIA2S+ community during Pride Month ��

What do you do for fun?

I love getting hooked on shows that have been out for decades, watching horror movies, fighting for what I think is right, making horror shorts on super 8, and walking around with nowhere to go in particular.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

In my personal life, my Waluigi/Ouija Halloween costume. At work, scheming up cool video concepts for clients to get excited about.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I’d like to push the industry to act authentically, move rapidly with kindness in mind and to not forget to be colorful amidst the chaos of clients and reason.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be authentic.

2. Listen to what moves Gen Z, and move your company in that direction.

3. Consider that it isn’t just about connecting to Gen Z, but adapting with Gen Z.

4. Be memorable, and above all, intentional.

5. Use your headphones when doing research on TikTok.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.