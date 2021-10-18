Meet the next generation: Jack Morton Worldwide's Polly Fong

What is your favorite app and why?

Instagram. For me, it’s the most organic and simplest way to stay connected with people I’ve formed relationships with throughout my life — old friends and new ones. Even if I haven’t spoken to someone in a year, I can restart a conversation from something they’ve shared on the platform. Plus, the inspiration! My Discovery page is chock-full of imagery and tips curated to my interests.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

It’s a tie between Emily Mariko’s sensational and aspirational lifestyle content and Jack Harlow’s unexplainable charm that’s taken complete hold over Gen Z.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Branded virtual worlds! Tapping into gaming as a marketing platform is pretty fascinating and still fairly novel. Vans World in Roblox is a great example. The brand created a virtual skatepark in the game, and Roblox players could design their own Vans shoes and boards and try on virtual gear.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

TikTok dances.

What do you do for fun?

I read, do The New York Times crossword religiously, take long walks (and long runs!) in Central Park, spend time with friends and try my hand at making various gin cocktails.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I’m working on a virtual event that brings together diverse music talent, star power and surprise entertainment to engage thousands of attendees. I’ve been with this project from pitch to execution so it’s really exciting to be in the weeds and manifesting a concept into reality.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I want to see a more diverse pool of junior talent that comes into the ad industry. This means a stronger infrastructure to reach students before they graduate, perhaps even before college. Give more visibility to creative professions so individuals are more informed at a younger age. That’s one side of it. On the flip side, I’d love to see diversity in leadership. Attracting, nurturing and retaining diverse talent is something I hope to impact as my career develops.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Being strategic in influencer partnerships can be incredibly impactful.

2. Leveraging a cultural trend or phenomenon — where it makes sense for the brand — must be done in an authentic way.

3. Seamless user experience in digital experiences is key. Gen Z grew up with technology and digital media, so digital experiences should match their fluency. Short, snackable video content is great.

4. Having a human and honest brand persona connects well with Gen Z. When brands have personalities that are relatable, or unexpected, they start to become part of the cultural conversation instead of on the outskirts.

5. I may be biased because I’m in the brand experience space but experiences > products!

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.