Meet the next generation: Jack Morton Worldwide's Justine Kashulines

Justine Kashulines, art director, Jack Morton Worldwide

What is your favorite app and why?

I couldn’t live without Google Calendar. From finances, to laundry to reservations, it’s all in one place and color categorized, which makes my type-A heart happy. It’s practical, which makes it my favorite. I would be lost without it.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

The Photo Dump, or Photo Buffet if you’re ~fancy~. It’s a less curated photo swipe on Instagram and lets you show off all of the random pics you took over the weekend that you thought wouldn’t see the light of day.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

On TikTok, Gen Z designer Emily Zugay revamps big brands’ logos ironically. Her dry humor is hilarious, and most brands have reached out to her in the comments to redo their own logos to feature on their social platforms for fun. See here: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRc14nv7/

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Dressing up the chunky dad sneaker. Please. ��

What do you do for fun?

Going on weekend trips, making playlists and pretending I’m decent at hiking. Occasionally, all at once.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Subway’s organic social content for the end of the year. Fun stuff to come!

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

More women in leadership. A few years ago, only 3% of CDs were female. Today, 11%. I hope to see the ratio continue to rise as I progress in my advertising career — women are powerful, instinctual and bring diverse perspectives. I’m so excited to attend the 3% conference this year and look forward to hearing more insight on this topic to share back with my colleagues.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. See what we’re creating on social.

2. See who we follow.

3. See how we speak.

4. See how we react to trends.

5. Then, approach us in our tone.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.