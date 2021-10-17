Meet the next generation: Jack Morton Worldwide's Corinne Hom

What is your favorite app and why?

ESPN, so I can keep up on scores, and, more importantly, my fantasy teams.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Instagram accounts for dogs. I probably follow more dogs than friends at this point.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Gaming. It takes on a more fun, lighthearted spin to talking with the audience.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

TikTok dances, it just reminds me that I can't dance.

What do you do for fun?

You can usually find me out on the court shooting hoops.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

It’s always cool to work on projects with clients who are focused on sustainability or are directly related to energy transition. Most recently, I’ve been working on and seeing more in-person activations. Glad to see 'live' may be making its comeback.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I hope our work can continue to make a difference, and companies can see that selling 'good' is better than selling more. Leading by example is both beneficial for the greater good, but also for brand perception, creating stronger trust and loyalty.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be authentic.

2. Story tell. Don't sell.

3. Find creative avenues, and challenge the norm.

4. As we all strive for good citizenship, brands should lead by example.

5. Keep it simple.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.