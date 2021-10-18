Meet the next generation: Incubeta's Flavia Salvadori

What is your favorite app and why?

TikTok. The immense creativity found within the app and the algorithm, which varies the accounts you see in your feed.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Stories (i.e., Instagram/Facebook stories) as a content format.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s first Twitch stream to drive viewers to iwillvote.com.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Performative marketing.

What do you do for fun?

Nature photography, hiking, tennis and cooking.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Social media teaser trailers for a new documentary show!

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Actively work with and hire diverse creative teams — age, gender, ethnicity, background, etc.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Purpose-driven campaigns.

2. Embrace user-generated content.

3. Prioritize interactive content.

4. Utilize short-form video.

5. Tailor your content for each social platform.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.